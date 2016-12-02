Get moving and get in the holiday spirit at the Millinocket Marathon and Half

Millinocket? As in Millinocket, Maine? Do you know where that is? Do you know how cold it might be…snow even? Yes. Yes. Yes. And yes. (You can’t see my face right now but I am grinning with excitement!)

The Millinocket Marathon and Half began last year under the leadership of Gary Allen of Crow Athletics (who founded the widely popular MDI Marathon, Relay, and Half) to raise awareness and bring attention to the Katahdin region. The race is back again this year and kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 10. Make plans to get in the holiday spirit by coming to cheer on runners and support the Millinocket community.

Bringing awareness and raising funds. Unlike any other race I have ever run, the race is free. Yes, FREE! The race is also The frills of a typical race are available for purchase at Moose Drop In Iright in downtown Millinocket, including shirts and locally made wooden runner’s medals. The event is raising awareness and funds to support the community through two local non-profit organizations: ‘Our Katahdin’ and the ‘Millinocket Memorial Library.’ They have raised more than $10,000 so far and there are eight more days to go!

It take’s community to support a community. If you haven’t guessed by now, I am heading north to Millinocket to support this small Maine community by lacing up my shoes and running the half. As you can see from the photographs captured last year it is sure to be just the thing to spread joy and the holiday spirit.

Anyone can take part in making this event awesome again this year and I hope to see you out there running, volunteering, or just joining the cheering section. Who’s joining me in Millinocket on December 10? Show your support on the race Facebook page (and learn all about the race here).

