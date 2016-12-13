A photo story reflection on running the Millinocket Marathon and Half

The Millinocket Marathon and Half brought more than 500 runners to the start line on a bright, sunny cold December morning. Runners weaved through the Moose Drop In on race morning to pick up packets, shirts, and hand-carved finisher medals. The marathon kicked off at 10 a.m. and I, along with fellow half marathoners, took off about ten minutes later.

It was wicked cold outside but the energy, love, and support of each other and the Millinocket community was unlike anything I have ever experienced in a race. Spectators cheered and encouraged runners every step of the way. The volunteers and community in Millinocket really welcomed everyone and I think spent more time outside then I did. It will certainly be a day that I (and all who attended) will be talking about for years to come.

The race was free to register, USATF certified qualifier for the Boston Marathon, and a fundraiser to help the town of Millinocket and the Katahdin region. It truly was a wonderful example of seeing community development and economic development collide in a powerful, positive way. I was so honored to share the moment with volunteers, spectators, and my fellow runners. (It was also my birthday and it is not every day (or year) that you can run a race on your birthday).

The race is gaining momentum and more than 750 runners are already signed up for December 9, 2017! I am on the list for the half and hope you will join in: Register here. Seriously, this is a day you do not want to miss. Learn more about the Millinocket Marathon and Half at Crow Athletics, Facebook, and Instagram. Not a runner? Plan to volunteer, spectate, visit the craft fair, and take in the various events going on throughout the weekend.