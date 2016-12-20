Walk in a winter wonderland with 25 photos from Acadia National Park

Winter is “officially” almost here! This year Acadia National Park celebrated it’s centennial, so it seems only fitting that I bring a little adventure, wonder, and inspiration by sharing a wintery landscape of the park you might not have experienced.

In the winter, Acadia National Park turns into a winter wonderland and magical playground to explore. As you are about to see, some winter days are sunny and warm while others are windy and brutally cold. If you think Cadillac Mountain is cool in the summer, try climbing it in the winter. Oh, and as you are about to find out the fastest way down the mountain… skiing!

20140101_CadillacMountain_FirstSunrise__DSC0561

20150315_AcadiaNP_ParkLoopWinter__DSC2541

20150315_AcadiaNP_ParkLoopWinter__DSC2196

20150315_AcadiaNP_ParkLoopWinter__DSC2281

20150315_AcadiaNP_ParkLoopWinter__DSC2457

20150411_AcadiaNP_Spring__DSC2868

20150216_AcadiaNP_CarriageTrails__DSC1247

20150315_AcadiaNP_ParkLoopWinter__DSC1618

20150315_AcadiaNP_ParkLoopWinter__DSC1766

20150118_AcadiaNP_SandBeach__DSC9877

20150216_AcadiaNP_CarriageTrails__DSC1182

20150315_AcadiaNP_ParkLoopWinter__DSC1898

20140101_CadillacMountain_FirstSunrise__DSC0730

20141128_AcadiaNP_CadillacMtn__DSC8706

20141128_AcadiaNP_CadillacMtn__DSC8692

20141128_AcadiaNP_CadillacMtn__DSC8791

20140101_CadillacMountain_FirstSunrise__DSC0683

20141128_AcadiaNP_CadillacMtn__DSC8740

20140101_CadillacMountain_FirstSunrise__DSC0415

20141128_AcadiaNP_CadillacMtn__DSC8699

20150216_AcadiaNP_CarriageTrails__DSC1282

20141128_AcadiaNP_CadillacMtn__DSC8797

20150315_AcadiaNP_ParkLoopWinter__DSC1992

20150315_AcadiaNP_ParkLoopWinter__DSC2164

20150411_AcadiaNP_Spring__DSC2991

