Remembering 2016 with 16 Maine landscape photographs

A new year is upon us! I started off the year as I often do. Reflecting on the year that has ended and setting intentions for the year ahead. After spending some time reviewing photographs I created throughout 2016, I decided that the first post of the year would include a special collection of images to celebrate the year.
Here are 16 Maine landscape photographs of 2016 to share a glimpse into the vast and varied beauty I experienced through my outdoor adventures throughout the past year.
Crawford Pond, Union, Maine
Mount Battie, Camden, Maine
Reid State Park, Georgetown, Maine
Gorge Trail, Acadia National Park, Maine
View of Old Speck from Table Rock, Grafton Notch State Park, Maine
Schooner Mary Day, Belfast Bay, Maine
Sunrise on Moosehead Lake, Maine
Heading toward Grafton Notch State Park, Newry, Maine
Schoodic Sunset, Acadia National Park, Maine
Lookout point on Cranberry Peak, Bigelow’s Mountain Range, Maine
Little Wilson Falls, Elliotsville Township, Maine
Sunset from Borestone Mountain, Elliotsville, Maine
Fresh powder on Cranberry Peak, Bigelow Mountain Range, Maine
Tumbledown Mountain reflection from the pond, near Weld, Maine
Sunset from Tumbledown Mountain, near Weld, Maine
Looking out toward Sugarloaf and the Bigelow Mountain Range from Cranberry Peak, near Weld, Maine
