Remembering 2016 with 16 Maine landscape photographs

A new year is upon us! I started off the year as I often do. Reflecting on the year that has ended and setting intentions for the year ahead. After spending some time reviewing photographs I created throughout 2016, I decided that the first post of the year would include a special collection of images to celebrate the year.

Here are 16 Maine landscape photographs of 2016 to share a glimpse into the vast and varied beauty I experienced through my outdoor adventures throughout the past year.

Crawford Pond, Union, Maine

Mount Battie, Camden, Maine

Reid State Park, Georgetown, Maine

Gorge Trail, Acadia National Park, Maine

View of Old Speck from Table Rock, Grafton Notch State Park, Maine

Schooner Mary Day, Belfast Bay, Maine

Sunrise on Moosehead Lake, Maine

Heading toward Grafton Notch State Park, Newry, Maine

Schoodic Sunset, Acadia National Park, Maine

Lookout point on Cranberry Peak, Bigelows Mountain Range, Maine

Little Wilson Falls, Elliotsville Township, Maine

Sunset from Borestone Mountain, Elliotsville, Maine

Fresh powder on Cranberry Peak, Bigelow Mountain Range, Maine

Tumbledown Mountain reflection from the pond, near Weld, Maine

Sunset from Tumbledown Mountain, near Weld, Maine

Looking out toward Sugarloaf and the Bigelow Mountain Range from Cranberry Peak, near Weld, Maine

Hi, I’m Jlynn Frazier and I am wild for adventure! I work a “9 to 5” like many people do and I am passionate about spending as much time outside in nature as possible. I look forward to sharing my experiences with you through stories and photographs and I hope to spark your curiosities to explore and protect all of our natural resources.