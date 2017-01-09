Remembering 2016 with 16 Maine landscape photographs

A new year is upon us! I started off the year as I often do. Reflecting on the year that has ended and setting intentions for the year ahead. After spending some time reviewing photographs I created throughout 2016, I decided that the first post of the year would include a special collection of images to celebrate the year.

Here are 16 Maine landscape photographs of 2016 to share a glimpse into the vast and varied beauty I experienced through my outdoor adventures throughout the past year.

