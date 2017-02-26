Experience the great Maine outdoors: February photos

Words are amazingly powerful but then it is all about actions. Creating photographs provides me with the chance to capture and freeze actions. I hope that they inspire you and encourage you to get outside and live your adventure life on your terms.
This month has been snowy and fun. Though we have stuck closer to home than we often do, it just means I have cherished even more the moments to unplug and enjoy all that nature has to offer. The temperatures have been very mild leaving no good excuse but to get out there. Go on, enjoy the white stuff before it’s gone.
Our little cabin nestled in the woods.
Skiing at Mt. Blue State Park. It was pretty chilly but that just gave us the incentive to keep moving.
Making a break for me in the blizzard.
Exploring our backyard and admiring the snow covered trees along the way.
Post-blizzard front yard skiing.
Details of a day at home during the blizzard.
Slowly breaking through the snow to re-mark our trail.
Hiking uphill with skis is totally worth it when you can ski all the way down.
Foggy morning landscape on my way to work. Yes, I have a nine to five like so many. The key is to carry your camera with you and be on the lookout for moments of beauty. They are all around and I was glad that I stopped for a moment to take a deep breath and admire the sunrise.
Jared capturing me tree swinging. Get out there and play in the white stuff before it disappears.
